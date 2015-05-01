Agent: ‘Buffon could play beyond 2018’

Juventus’ legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon revealed last year that he could retire at the end of the 2017/18 campaign. The 2018 World Cup will be held in Russia and Buffon want that tournament to be the last one in his career.



The 39-year-old goalkeeper’s agent Silvano Martina, however, has released an interview with Zona 11 Pm claiming that his client may decide to play beyond 2018.



“Playing the last World Cup in his career is one of his objectives, but I can’t exclude that he will be playing beyond 2018. He is starving to win and play and I can’t exclude that he will play beyond 2018. I don’t think, however, that Donnarumma will replace him at Juventus, he’s destined to stay at AC Milan.”



Buffon has 282 clean sheets in 603 appearances with Juventus. He has won bags of trophies with the bianconeri, although he’s still trying to lift the Champions League. The Italian goalkeeper reached the final of the competition twice, losing to AC Milan (2003) and Barcelona (2015).

