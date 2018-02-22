Agent ‘can’t confirm’ Martial will remain at Man Utd next season
19 March at 18:10France and Manchester United star Anthony Martial is being linked with a summer move to Juventus and our very own Mirko di Natale has interviewed the agent of the French winger for Ilbianconero.com to know a few more details about the future of his client.
“I’ve never met Juventus chiefs and Doyen Sports do not represent the interest of Martial. Everything that was reported by Italian media is fake news”, Philippe Lamboley, director of the UFSA management said.
As for Martial’s future at Manchester United, Mr. Lamboley said: “I can’t confirm Martial will remain at the Old Trafford next season, I am sorry but I can’t add anything else about it. Martial’s objective is to win the FA Cup and to finish in second place with Manchester United. That way the Red Devils would qualify for the Champions League.”
Martial, 22, has 11 goals and 10 assists in 40 appearances in all competitions so far this season. He joined Manchester United for a fee close to € 80 million (including add-ons) in summer 2015.
