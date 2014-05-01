Lazio suspect that Keita Balde Diao could be edging nearer to international Jorge Mendes,

The Biancocelesti aren’t getting on well with the Senegalese international and ex Barcelona youth, who has seen his starts drastically cut after a dispute with the club over his contract, the 21-year-old’s agent maintaining that Keita won’t prolong his stay at the Olimpico.

Now, however, a war of words is brewing over the scorer of six Serie A goals, initiated by director of sport Igli Tare.

“Keita belongs to Lazio,” he said in a recent press conference, but I don’t know who is or who will be his agent”.

These words irritated Roberto Calenda, his current agent, who wrote back on Twitter, saying that “A sporting director should know what his players’ situation is. It’s his job”.

The idea, however, is that Tare may have been hinting at Keita ending up in Jorge Mendes’ orbit.

Could this have consequences for the Juventus, Milan and Inter target?