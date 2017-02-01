Geoffrey Kondogbia’s brother / agent has come out with a rousing defence of the under-fire Inter midfielder, claiming that he’s “on the same level” as Sergi Busquets and Toni Kroos, and that “three big coaches” asked him about the 23-year-old when he was struggling at Inter.

“I see how people say he's doing badly at Inter,” he told SoFoot, “but then I look at his dribbling stats, the amount of passes he completes and tackles he makes… and I want others to be living up to his standards, [not the opposite]”.

Kondogbia has admittedly been playing better of late, but has been unlucky in the arrival of Roberto Gagliardini (a fine all-rounder and direct competitor) and in his replacing of Marcelo Brozovic in last night’s loss to Juventus.

Kondo was ineffective, but Inter as a whole dipped and ended up putting in a poor second-half shift.

“Pogba is the best at the position, followed by Geoffrey straight after along with Toni Kroos and Sergi Busquets”, Evans continued.

“Pogba and he are two different players.

“When Geoffrey wasn't doing too well three great coaches called me. He has great mental strength, he impressed me. He left home at age 11, and at 23 he's about to become a father for the second time”.