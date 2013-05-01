Agent: Chelsea, Man United target will return to Italy
01 February at 10:02Marco Verratti’s camp has dropped another hint about his future at PSG, and it’s not a positive one for fans of the Capitoline side.
“Verratti will certainly return to Italy to play in Serie A, but I can’t tell you when…”
Donato Di Campli revealed to Mediaset (via Le10Sport).
“He has no price and isn’t for the sale at the moment,” Di Campli confirmed.
Verratti has let reports filter out of his camp before about his lack of satisfaction with his situation in Paris, and has been linked with Inter, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Chelsea.
Conflicts with Unai Emery seem to be the problem, though president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is always a big fan.
Verratti, 24, was recently handed a new deal worth €7.5m a year, but this doesn’t seem to have dissuaded Inter director Javier Zanetti, who confirmed that his club would be making a move for the former Pescara man in future.
@EdoDalmonte
