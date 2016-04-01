It looks like Gregorz Krychowiak isn’t going to be at PSG much longer, if the latest words from his agent have anything to do with it.

Having moved to France for a pretty € 26 million last summer, the Polish international has only started six Ligue 1 games this season. He was a star for Sevilla for two seasons, having joined for a paltry €3.5m back in 2014.

“We all know that this has hardly been the perfect season for Grzegorz”, his agent confirmed.

“He can’t be satisfied. At the end of the campaign, we will meet the directors and we’ll sit down around a table to discuss the situation and find out what they think about his situation, not to mention their plans for him.

“We’ll discuss whether PSG will still want Grzegorz, and whether Grzegorz still wants PSG…”

Krychowiak has been left out of Coach Unai Emery’s squad to face title contenders Monaco this evening, further fuelling reports that the Polish international is not long for the capital.