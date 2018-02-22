Agent confirms AC Milan wanted to sign Morata in the summer
16 April at 23:11AC Milan wanted to take Morata to the San Siro last summer and had begun talks with Real Madrid to sign the Spaniard who eventually joined Chelsea for € 80 million.
Morata had a great start to the season but his performances dropped in the second part of the campaign also due to a back injury which is not letting up yet.
AC Milan eventually signed both Andre Silva and Nikola Kalinic but the duo has failed to impress this season and one of them could be on his way out of the San Siro in the summer.
The Italian football federation revealed how much money Serie A clubs spent in commissions for agents last season and it has emerged that Beppe Bozzo was tasked with the job of negotiating the player’s move to AC Milan.
The Italian agent has explained the whole thing to Gianlucadimarzio.com: “It’s the confirmation that I was representing AC Milan in the negotiation with Real Madrid. I didn’t receive any commission because the deal was not closed. The document I signed is an official document that must be filled to legitimely operate in the market. AC Milan really wanted to sign Morata, but the deal was not completed.”
