Agent confirms Chelsea, Barcelona interest in Manolas

Kostas Manolas is one of the hottest commodities in Europe and his name will be on the agenda of several big clubs at the end of the season. AS Roma’s financial struggles could force the Serie A giants to sell one of their big names in the summer and the Greece International is said to be the player who will be leaving the Olimpico in the summer.



Inter are in pole position to sign the 24-year-old centre-back with the nerazzurri new owners Suning open to match AS Roma’s € 50 million asking price.



The player’s agent Ioannis Evangelopulos, meantime, has released an interview with fcinternews.it confirming that there are several clubs interested in welcoming the services of the highly rated centre-back.



“There are many speculations regarding his future. Juventus, Barcelona, PSG, Chelsea and Manchester United are rumoured to be interested and every day there is one new club interested. There are no news about his contract extension. The only thing I can say is that his contract expires in 2019 and that he’s a player of AS Roma, for the moment.”

