Agent confirms Ranieri Serie A return talks

The agent of Claudio Ranieri has released an interview with Talk Sport to give some updates about the future of his client who was unexpectedly sacked as Leicester City boss last week.



Steve Kutner has confirmed rumors linking the Italian tactician with a Serie A return but has denied that Ranieri is interested in a return in Italy.



"There already has been big interest in Claudio, both in Italy and in China but his priority is to come back and manage in the Premier League as soon as possible."



No chance to see Ranieri back to his native country then. Fiorentina are one of those clubs that are reported to be interested in Ranieri as La Viola will part companies with their manager Paulo Sousa at the end of the season. The former Leicester City boss, however, won’t be replacing his Portuguese counterpart in the summer and will be waiting for a new call from England.



