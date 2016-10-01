Agent confirms Reina won’t sign new Napoli contract amid Psg links

The agent of Pepe Reina has confirmed the offer of Psg for his client. The Spaniard will see his contract with Napoli expire in 2018 and Psg want to make the most of stalling talks between the Spaniard and the Serie A side offering him a € 3.5 million-a-year deal.

Napoli have been offered € 7 million for the services of the former Spain International and the azzurri are considering the offer of the Ligue 1 giants.



“I can only say that Reina won’t sign a contract extension with Napoli”, Manuel Garcia Quillon told Fichajes.com.



“I can confirm the interest of Psg but I can’t say if an official offer has been made yet”, the Spanish agent claimed.



Reina is one of Napoli’s most iconic footballers so much so Maurizio Sarri does not want him to leave. Reina, however, is not on good terms anymore with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis and his Napoli exit is a credible option at the moment.

