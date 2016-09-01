PSG have made a shocking move in the

According to numerous reports, they are ready to offer €170 million for the Serbian superstar.



The young Lazio player has been blowing observers away over the last season and a half, attracting the interest of Manchester United (who have brother Vanja under contract), Real Madrid and Juventus, among others.

Initially acquired for a laughable €5.9 million from Genk as a relative unknown, the Serbian has gone on to blow everyone away by scoring 5 goals this season in Serie A play, and another four last season, with eight assists thrown in for good measure.

The Corriere dello Sport have the big scoop, however: the Roman paper claims that one man is going to tip the scales in PSG’s favour: Mateja Kezman.



SMS’s agent just so happens to be a former PSG player, and though he was terrible in his Ligue 1 days, he gets on well with the Parisians.