Agent: ‘Cutrone will renew his contract with AC Milan soon’
29 March at 12:20During an interview with Turin-based sports newspaper Tuttosport, Patrick Cutrone’s agent has confirmed that the 20-year-old striker will soon renew his contract with AC Milan. Here is what Donato Orgnoni had to say:
“Cutrone is 20 years old and does not yet have a full season of Serie A under his belt. The path he is on is the right one. Cutrone, with another year of experience, will be recognised by everyone as a top player. Soon, he will renew his contract with AC Milan.
“There will be no problems, despite the fact some foreign clubs are interested in him. At the end of matches, Patrick sometimes struggles to contain his enthusiasm. He is never satisfied. Even if he scored, he thinks about the chances he missed. His hunger is his main strength.”
His current deal does not expire until June 2021 though, with the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Lyon weighing up summer bids for him, the Rossoneri are understandably keen to tie him down to an improved deal as soon as possible.
