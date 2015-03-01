Agent denies Arsenal striking target’s meeting with Atletico Madrid
22 March at 21:16Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are among the European clubs looking for a new striker and according to various reports in Spain both clubs have set their sights on the Ligue1.
The Gunners and the Colchoneros, in fact, are said to be interested in signing Lyon star Alexandre Lacazette. The Frenchman is said to have reached an economic agreement with Atletico Madrid but the player’s agent David Beneditelli has told Le Progres that there has not been any meeting with the LaLiga giants hence no agreement with Diego Simeone’s side.
“There has been no meeting with Atletico Madrid but there is no doubt that they like Alexandre and other top clubs like the Colchoneros”, the player’s agent said.
That means Arsenal still have a chance to sign Lacazette who is having a cracking campaign with 29 goals in 35 appearances with the Ligue1 giants.
Lyon are said to be willing to offer their star a new contract with a release clause of € 70 million.
