Things are heating up for Antonio Barreca of Torino, with recent reports from the

His agent, however, has denied everything.

“Antonio has a deal with Torino which runs until 2021,”

Then again, he did drop a sly hint:

“I’ve not had any

Does this mean that the Inter sporting director was on his case before?

Either way, Bonetto went on to praise his player, claiming that all this reporting was, well, just that:

“I think this [speculation] is just technical and journalistic analysis, it’s always nice to hear this, especially as owes to to Barreca’s excellent performances. He’s showing his qualities every day”.

The Turin native grew up in the Granata academy before moving to Cagliari, only for his return to his hometown club to result in his supplanting Danilo Avelar on the left wing.

The 21-year-old has gone on to nail down a starting place for the Toro, playing 16 Serie A games and becoming an instant hit with fans.