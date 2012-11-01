Chelsea target Tiémoué Bakayoko ‘would like’ to play for PSG and ‘wouldn’t hesitate’ if they called him, his agent has confirmed.

“We’ve talked about it because Tiémoué is Parisian,”

The Bakayoko clan’s version of the facts is rather different:

“When I asked him to imagine that he’d move to PSG one day, he told me that he’d ‘honestly like that. If they were to offer me a deal, I don’t see why I would refuse it.’

“He also added: ‘I have time. If I have to go to PSG I’ll go, that’s all.’”

The 22-year-old has played 37 games for Monaco this season, and was recently called up for the first time to play for his country after Paul Pogba fell to injury.