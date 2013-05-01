Yoeri Tielemans’ agent has issued a stern warning to potential suitors, hinting that his client could end up in Ligue 1.

Liked by Monaco, Liverpool, Lyon and Atletico Madrid, the 19-year-old has scored 18 goals this season, playing a blinder for Anderlecht.

“He’s [Tielemans] not going to go to the highest bidder,”

“He’s only going for a club with a sporting project in which he feels good. That is, a club that wants to gamble on him, and with a Coach who wants him to come.”

Monaco - recently reported as having all but sealed the Belgian starlet’s transfer - are said to want to replace Fabinho, while Liverpool could do with a midfielder who can rule the roost in midfield.

“Which clubs can afford to buy players who are valued between €20 and €30 million? There aren’t many.

“In France, we have PSG, possibly Lyon, Monaco and Marseille. He’s be a great reinforcement for them”.