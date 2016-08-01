Paid €30 million by the Nerazzurri in summer, the former Santos star has been linked with a move to Liverpool ever since agent Wagner Ribeiro started complaining about his lack of playing time.

Gabigol finally has a goal to add to his tally, though it came in a friendly two days ago against Real Balompedica Linense, a third-division Spanish side.

“Inter have never said that Gabigol could leave,” Ribeiro told ANSA, “He has a deal until 2021.”

Liverpool fans dreaming of a second Coutinho-like swoop may have to put these on hold until the summer, though Ribeiro’s sibylline statements still carried a threat.

Ribeiro still warned that he'll be in Milan on January 13th, likely the sign that he's still set to talk to the club about his client's playing prospects.

“He really has a lot of potential. He only needs to handled [properly], because being 20 years old shouldn't be a problem, it should be an advantage”.

Is Ribeiro hinting that his client is being targeted because he’s young? Has this got nothing to do with his struggle with fitness, motivation and the complexities of Calcio?

“Gabigol has strength and talent,” Ribeiro insisted.

“We hope that his time at Inter in 2017 will be better”.

No doubt Inter fans do, too.