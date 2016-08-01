Agent: ‘I hope Ramires joins Inter’
17 January at 13:00Inter are desperate to get some midfield reinforcement in the January transfer window. The nerazzurri have already signed Lisandro Lopez to strengthen their defensive pack and are now focusing on their midfield department.
As we reported yesterday, Piero Ausilio is now in Barcelona to negotiate the transfer of Rafinha (details) but former Chelsea star Ramires is also a top target of the Serie A giants.
The Brazilian is contracted with Jiangsu Suning but the Chinese Super League side do not want to sell their star unless they sign a replacement first.
The player’s agent Luis Carlini has confirmed that his client is keen to join the nerazzurri: “I hope he will sign for Inter”, he told Premium Sport on Wednesday afternoon.
Inter are carrying out negotiations with both Jiangsu Suning and Barcelona and hope to finalize the transfer of either Rafinha of Ramires by the end of the month. Inter hope to finalize the transfer of Ramires on loan and the player’s agent is pushing for Jiangsu to accept the offer of the nerazzurri.
Go to comments