Gianluigi Donnarumma’s agent has hit back at critics.

Accused by some of wanting to engineer a move to Juventus, the superagent responded with his typical bluster, also dropping some sibylline hints about the uncertainty currently reigning in Milan.

“I don’t see how he can be criticised, if someone wants him to leave, all they’ve got to do is say so,” Raiola told Premium Sport (via our Italian page).

The Italo-Dutch agent seemed to hint that problems with the Rossoneri’s sale to a Chinese consortium were making the 17-year-old question his future with the club, before making out that Juventus were big fans of the youngster.

“I’m here to take care of Donnarumma’s interests. I want to know what Milan’s future plans are, I think it’s only fair.

“Do Juventus like him? Ask Marotta, Paratici and Nedved!”.

Seen as the future of Italian goalkeeping, the 17-year-old will only be able to sign a major deal of over three years in February, when he becomes an adult.

The Bianconeri were reported to be interested in offering Milan €40 million for him, and Donnarumma himself an unheard-of €40m over four years, making him the highest-paid player in Serie A.

“Donnarumma belongs to Milan and there needs to be calm [around this topic].

“We only want time to reflect and make the right decisions.

“A team like Milan can handle situations like this.

“Donnarumma is worth as much as a Modigliani [an Italian painter and sculport from the early 20th century], the price depends on who is interested. Milan will decide on it”.