Agent insists Hamšík will stay at Napoli
03 May at 14:45During an interview with Radio Crc, one of Marek Hamšík’s agents has denied rumours linking his client with a move away from Napoli during this summer’s transfer window. Here is what Martin Petráš had to say about the future of the 30-year-old Slovak midfielder:
“There is no offer for Hamšík from China. Everyone thinks that the Napoli project is over and that lots of Azzurri players will leave the club this summer. It’s not like that – everything is just speculation at the moment.
“Reina’s contract is about to expire and he wants to move on to another club, but Hamšík has no reason to look elsewhere. Hamšík’s intention has always been to stay in Naples, while in the past few years several big money offers have arrived.
“However, he is attached to the Azzurri colours, so there is no reason to think that his future lies away from the club.”
