Agent: ‘Inter, Arsenal target could leave at the end of the season’

Ricardo Rodriguez’s agent Gianluca Di Domenico has released an interview with Radio CRC to talk about the future of his star client who is being heavily linked with a move to Inter although Arsenal executives are long time admirers of the Wolfsburg star as the Gunners are also said to be interested in signing the Swiss right-back.



Ricardo Rodriguez, 24, has recently picked up an injury which will sideline him for almost two months but his physical problem should not be a problem for either Inter or Arsenal.



“He [Ricardo Rodriguez] has played over five years in the Bundesliga and I think he could change club at the end of the season. He’d only leave Wolfsburg to join a bigger club. He can either play as centre-back or left-back and there aren’t too many players who can do that around Europe.”



Ricardo Rodriguez has a € 23 million release clause included in his contract with Wolfsburg which expires in 2019.

