Agent: ‘Inter, Arsenal target could leave at the end of the season’
18 March at 14:40Ricardo Rodriguez’s agent Gianluca Di Domenico has released an interview with Radio CRC to talk about the future of his star client who is being heavily linked with a move to Inter although Arsenal executives are long time admirers of the Wolfsburg star as the Gunners are also said to be interested in signing the Swiss right-back.
Ricardo Rodriguez, 24, has recently picked up an injury which will sideline him for almost two months but his physical problem should not be a problem for either Inter or Arsenal.
“He [Ricardo Rodriguez] has played over five years in the Bundesliga and I think he could change club at the end of the season. He’d only leave Wolfsburg to join a bigger club. He can either play as centre-back or left-back and there aren’t too many players who can do that around Europe.”
Ricardo Rodriguez has a € 23 million release clause included in his contract with Wolfsburg which expires in 2019.
