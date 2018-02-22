Inter have all but signed Lautaro Martinez, his agent has revealed… but there’s a catch.

The talented striker is on fire at the moment, scoring nine minutes in his last thirteen Primera Division games, and putting a hat-trick past Cruzeiro in the Libertadores.

“Martinez is 90% an Inter player. There are no chances that the deal falls through. We’re only waiting for the right moment to undergo his medical in Milan without skipping any training. In any case he will leave Racing in June, and Inter’s project has convinced him.”

Yet the agent has also added a little sentence: while previously Taque claimed that Lautaro would join the Nerazzurri and play with Icardi, he’s now said that the Argentine will inherit Icardi’s No.9 if he leaves.

Since both players are out-and-out striker, it’s hard to see them coexist. Is this what Beto is saying?

