Agent: Inter have humiliated Liverpool target three times
27 December at 09:35
Wagner Ribeiro is certainly making the most of his current tour of the Brazilian media.
Having complained at length to ESPN Brazil about his client Gabriel Barbosa’s lack of playing time at Inter Milan, he's decided to change tack… and do the same with Gazetta Esportiva.
“He's felt humiliated three times: on the physical, moral and psychological plains”, the agent thundered.
Also representing Neymar, Ribeiro clearly knows how to get a good deal, but his current remonstrations seem to clash with all the, er, evidence.
His client has cut a frustrated figure in training, and seems to be behind on both the physical and tactical levels, as admitted by his own team-mates.
At least this time Ribeiro didn't claim his client should automatically play.
“We'd like for him to receive the chance to play for longer, seeing as €30m has been spent. Even if it doesn't say on his deal that he should automatically be a starter”.
Liverpool are just one club that has been linked with the former Santos star since problems began to emerge at the San Siro.
Ribeiro is cooler on that front, saying that “the ideal thing is for him to remain at Inter. If he doesn't play, we'll see what we can do”.
