Agent: Inter, Serie A clubs chase Chelsea outcast set for January exit
22 December at 12:53It appears that Jon Obi Mikel isn’t long for Chelsea, if the Sun’s latest piece on the matter is anything to go by.
The Wapping tabloid spoke to agent John Shittu, who revealed that “a lot of Italian [and Chinese] clubs” are interested in the Nigerian.
Mikel recently revealed that Chelsea Coach Conte is peeved at him for not turning up to pre-season training camp, though the Nigerian had a good excuse: he was at the Olympics with his country!
“It’s very likely he will leave Chelsea in January,” Shittu added, “There are many teams interested in the player.
“In the past we spoke with Inter Milan but now there are a lot of Italian clubs that want him. I will not reveal the names, but there are other Italians teams on his trail.
“And beware: even in UK, Spain, Germany and even in China know the value of the player and requested information about him.”
Our latest report had Chelsea actually offering the former Lyn Oslo man to the Nerazzurri, only for Inter to decline, apparently having other priorities.
