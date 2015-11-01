Milan Skriniar’s agent claims that his client “doesn’t want to discuss rumours” linking him to other clubs, and that

Karol Csonto was speaking to FC Inter News about the young Slovakian’s many suitors, who now include Man City and Barcelona, among others.

“Elite teams? I will say this: Milan doesn’t want to discuss the speculation,” Csonto said.

“He is totally focussed on Inter and we know that there is still a lot of work to do here. Milan wants to win the Scudetto with Inter, and play Champions League football.”

The young Slovakian has blown everyone away this season, outperforming Joao Miranda at the heart of the defence and earning rave reviews from all quarters.

And to think that Skriniar’s rumoured

€23 million price tag was believed to be too much by many when he accepted to join Inter! Asked about the real price (the figure is an estimate), Csonto said that “this wasn’t within his remit”.