A move to Inter would be “a nice opportunity” for Fiorentina star Gonzalo Rodriguez, his agent says.

The

“It’d be a nice opportunity but I’ve not spoken to them,”

“Fiorentina haven’t called me, and we’re evaluating other options.

“A return to Argentina? It’s not an option anymore”.

Rodriguez, who is now 32, joined the Viola in 2012 for a measly

1.5 million from Villareal, who had just been relegated. He moved from Spain alongside Borja Valero, and both have become stars and leaders here.

Problem is, Fiorentina aren’t offering either much of a thing in terms of extensions. The latest we’ve heard is that the Viola offered another year to the Argentine’s deal, which expires this summer.

The offer is, however, of a lower salary (

1.2 million), which is not palatable to the Argentine.