Agent: Inter would be a 'nice opportunity' for Spurs, Roma target
08 March at 18:00A move to Inter would be “a nice opportunity” for Fiorentina star Gonzalo Rodriguez, his agent says.
The Tottenham, Milan and Roma target has been sending messages via the press to Fiorentina to months, with his extension as yet unsigned.
“It’d be a nice opportunity but I’ve not spoken to them,” Jose’ Raul Iglesias told violanews.
“Fiorentina haven’t called me, and we’re evaluating other options.
“A return to Argentina? It’s not an option anymore”.
Rodriguez, who is now 32, joined the Viola in 2012 for a measly €1.5 million from Villareal, who had just been relegated. He moved from Spain alongside Borja Valero, and both have become stars and leaders here.
Problem is, Fiorentina aren’t offering either much of a thing in terms of extensions. The latest we’ve heard is that the Viola offered another year to the Argentine’s deal, which expires this summer.
The offer is, however, of a lower salary (€1.2 million), which is not palatable to the Argentine.
@EdoDalmonte
Go to comments