Romelu Lukaku’s agent claims that the Chelsea target is almost certain to remain at Everton for the near future.

​Asked today about the Juventus and Barcelona target, Mino Raiola confirmed that a deal is “99.99999999% [done]!.”

"We are signing a longer contract, so for sure the intention is [to remain at Goodison Park].

"In football, contracts are not there to be going until the end sometimes, but there is always two parties in the deal.

"If everybody thinks it is better to move on, then that will be done at that moment. But for this moment, he is signing a contract with Everton."

Lukaku has already managed 60 Premier League goals with the Toffees, equalling Duncan Ferguson’s record. The Belgian international had sent shockwaves through Merseyside when he claimed that he was tempted to return to Chelsea.

The Blues snubbed him in 2013 when Jose Mourinho returned to Stamford Bridge, the Portuguese Coach sending the 23-year-old on loan to Everton after he missed a penalty in the European Super Cup final loss to Bayern.