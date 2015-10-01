Gabigol’s agent has made some conciliatory statements towards Inter Milan, claiming the

After a relentless media offensive aimed at earning his client some starting time at the San Siro, agent Wagner Ribeiro has finally relented.

“Gabriel has a contract with Inter until 2021”,

The 20-year-old Brazilian talent has been linked to Liverpool recently, having barely played 25 minutes since his €30 million deadline day signing, and never made a Serie A start.

Many Reds fans saw the potential to pull off another Coutinho transaction, the former Interista turning into a world star at Anfield since being sold off for a paltry €10m in 2012.

“He has a lot of potential”, Ribeiro added about his client, “he wants to play, and loves to play”.

“We want to prove to Inter that they pulled off a great coup in signing him”.

These words don’t necessarily chime in with what we’ve been reporting. While he’s appeared happy in some videos released on social media,