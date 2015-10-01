Agent: Liverpool target wants to stay at Inter
29 December at 15:13Gabigol’s agent has made some conciliatory statements towards Inter Milan, claiming the Liverpool target “wants to prove the Nerazzurri made the right decision to sign him”.
After a relentless media offensive aimed at earning his client some starting time at the San Siro, agent Wagner Ribeiro has finally relented.
“Gabriel has a contract with Inter until 2021”, Ribeiro pointed out to FCInter1908, “he’s only 20, and gets on really well with the squad”.
The 20-year-old Brazilian talent has been linked to Liverpool recently, having barely played 25 minutes since his €30 million deadline day signing, and never made a Serie A start.
Many Reds fans saw the potential to pull off another Coutinho transaction, the former Interista turning into a world star at Anfield since being sold off for a paltry €10m in 2012.
“He has a lot of potential”, Ribeiro added about his client, “he wants to play, and loves to play”.
“We want to prove to Inter that they pulled off a great coup in signing him”.
These words don’t necessarily chime in with what we’ve been reporting. While he’s appeared happy in some videos released on social media, the Brazilian has looked out of shape, in difficulty when it comes to learning the tactical side and sometimes cutting a frustrated figure in training.
Share on