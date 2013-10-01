We will make a decision in the coming days on Emre Career . — Muzzi Ozcan (@Muzziozcan) August 9, 2017

Inter and Liverpool are looking for attacking reinforcements with both clubs who are in need of a new winger.have set their sights on Emre Mor, a talented winger contracted with Borussia Dortmund who is set to leave the German club in the current transfer window.The agent of Emre Mor has already reached an agreement with Inter with the Serie A giants who are also close to reaching an agreement with the Bundesliga giants.Liverpool are also being linked with a move for the Turkey starlet given that the Reds may be in need of a replacement of Coutinho who has agreed to move to Barcelona and is pushing to leave Anfield Road.Emre Mor’s agent Muzzi Ozcan has just tweeted an important update about the future of his client.“We will make a decision in the coming days on Emre Career”, the Turkish agent said.Mor is available for a fee close to € 15 million and at the moment Inter are leading the race to sign him.