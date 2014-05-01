Nicolas Otamendi’s agent has linked his client to Real Madrid, and also claimed that Barcelona have liked him for a long time.

“Nico is happy at Manchester City,” Sendoa continued, “

"Pepe is leaving Real Madrid and Otamendi fits the profile they are looking for. Jorge Mendes is managing Otamendi in Europe. Barcelona have also followed him since he was at Valencia."

Otamendi has yet to live up to expectations in the Premier League, into the second season of his experience in England after warranting a £32 million move.

A star at Valencia and one of the best defenders in La Liga back the day, the former Porto player has started 19 EPL games this season, and has looked more convincing that the player who struggled to strike up a strong partnership with Eliaquim Mangala.

(Via Bleacher Report), Martin Sendoa claimed claimed that the Argentine international “fits the profile they [Real Madrid] are looking for”.But who wouldn't like to play at Real Madrid? It's the biggest club in the world,"