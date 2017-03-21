Marco Verratti’s agent has taken a dig at PSG, hinting that his client “wants to win”, and that “PSG, as they are now, can’t do that”, suggesting that if he were to leave, he’d move to a “top European club”.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern, Inter and Juventus have all been linked to him, with Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea doing the honours among the Premier League.

“The situation is very complicated,” Donato Di Campli confirmed to the Gazzetta dello Sport today, “and this goes beyond the fact that his deal runs until 2021.

“Marco wants to win and PSG, as they are now, can’t win.

“Marco has been in Paris for five years and needs to reflect on a few things now: should he earn a lot but not win anything, or earn [less] but become a champion?”

Di Campli confirmed that his client is, however, unlikely to end up in Italy.

“It’s not a monetary issue, whoever signs Verratti will pay a lot for him.

“One thing is certain, if he leaves PSG, it’ll be for a top European club. There are clubs like that in Italy, too, but I have some doubts on whether that will be his final destination.”

A final word on PSG saw Verratti take another shot: “The 4-0 home leg result against Barcelona was harmful to PSG, inasmuch as it hid objective issues the team has. This, obviously, without masking Marco’s own responsibilities”.