Agent: Man United, Chelsea, Inter target unlikely to leave PSG
18 January at 11:15It’ll be difficult for Manchester United, Chelsea, Inter and Bayern to prize Marco Verratti away from Paris Saint-Germain.
According to his agent, the 24-year-old is tied to the hip with the Ligue 1 champions and Champions League hopefuls.
Verratti has let some doubts about his future come into the public sphere, with Inter recently repoted to be ready to make a €78m bid for his services.
Manchester United and Chelsea are also in the race, but it looks like fellow suitors Bayern have yet to make a move.
“Bayern never called me. And if they had, I’d have referred them to PSG”, Donato Di Campli told Sky Italia (via Footmercato), “It’ll be difficult for a club to take him away from PSG.
“He has a deal until 2021, he wants to respect it. Marco wants to win, if possible in Paris”.
Verratti currently earns €7.5m a year after tax, something which may drive away the likes of Bayern.
