It’ll be difficult for Manchester United, Chelsea, Inter and Bayern to prize Marco Verratti away from Paris Saint-Germain.

According to his agent, the 24-year-old is tied to the hip with the Ligue 1 champions and Champions League hopefuls.

​Verratti has let some doubts about his future come into the public sphere,

“Bayern never called me. And if they had, I’d have referred them to PSG”,

“He has a deal until 2021, he wants to respect it. Marco wants to win, if possible in Paris”.

Verratti currently earns €7.5m a year after tax, something which may drive away the likes of Bayern.