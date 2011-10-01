Fabinho is unlikely to leave Monaco this summer, according to the latest Footmercato insider.



Chased by Manchester United and City, among others, the Brazilian player is considered to be one of the most promising players on the transfer radar, and many believed that he would join Kylian M’Bappe in a move to Paris Saint-Germain.



However, Leander Dendoncker’s agent believes this won’t happen.

Dendoncker is considered to be the replacement for Fabinho, so his agent’s opinion is key in this.

“So far as Monaco haven’t sold Fabinho it [Dendoncker’s move] won’t be possible. But, according to the latest rumours I’ve heard, I don’t get the feeling that he will leave,” he told Foot Mercato.



Fabinho is liked for his versatility - he can play in different positions, including central midfield and full-back - and his free-kick taking ability.



His father threw a major hint in the rumour mill last season when he claimed that his son and he "like Manchester United and the work of Mourinho, but we have a little soft spot for City".



@EdoDalmonte