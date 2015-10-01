Manchester United could be about to lose one of their most expensive players to Sevilla, if his agent has anything to say about it.

“Sevilla? We’re studying this possibility, we’re talking of a big club, after all”, Philippe Lamboley revealed to

“Sevilla are in a good position in La Liga, and have a great Coach [Jorge Sampaoli].

“For the moment, however, I can’t add anything else”.

Martial has struggled for playing time this season, with players like Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Wayne Rooney and recently Henrikh Mkhitaryan also vying for a starting berth in the Red Devils’ packed midfield.

Having scored 11 Premier League goals last season, the 21-year-old French star has only started 7 league games this season, scoring once.

Martial cost the Old Trafford side a shocking €50 million last summer, but seemed to repay that faith with some well-taken goals and plenty of promise shown in his 31 games last campaign.