Agent: Man Utd, Real Madrid target flattered by interest

Christian Eriksen's agent says he is thrilled to see his client linked with such clubs as Manchester United and Real Madrid.



The Dane has seen his stock rise, leading to suggestions that he may be the next big-name Spurs star to head for pastures new. And Martin Schoots, his representative, says links with the likes of the Spanish giants and Jose Mourinho's men are a sign that Eriksen is playing well.



"I don’t comment on rumours much," Schoots told Danish newspaper BT . "But when clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United are mentioned, it’s always a compliment. Since Christian was 14 years old, big clubs have shown interest.”



The first were Chelsea, AC Milan and Barcelona, since then there has been no transfer window without any offer or interest."



Schoots insists that there are clubs interested in Eriksen unknown to the public, but he does not expect the attacking midfielder to openly speak about it.



"It is not all clubs known by the press. Christian is not a guy who wants to talk too much. He talks with his feet."

