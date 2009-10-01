Sadio Mane’s agent has hit back at reports that his client rejected Tottenham because of salary concerns.

Mane, 24, left Southampton last summer for £30 million, and was being pursued by four teams beyond the Reds,

“Sadio had five offers in the summer and financially all of them were good,” agent Bjorn Bezemer told the Guardian, “We wanted the right team, with the right coach at the right moment to arrive at the next level.

“That is the reason Sadio went to Anfield.”

The Senegalese star returned from African Cup of Nations action to score a brace against Tottenham on Saturday, helping Liverpool to get fourth place back and get back into the Champions League places.

The Senegalese star has already matched the eleven Premier League goals he managed last season with Southampton, where he slowed down considerably during the middle of the season before enjoying a resurgence in the Spring.