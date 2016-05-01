Alvaro Morata joined Chelsea in order not to anger Juventus fans, according to the latest revelation from Italy.

The former Bianconeri striker was also linked with AC Milan and Manchester United, agreeing to terms with the Rossoneri before eventually choosing Chelsea.

The 24-year-old, who recently signed with Chelsea for a massive £58 million (

65m) plus bonuses, scored 27 goals in all competitions in two seasons with the Old Lady, scoring three goals between the semi-finals and final of the 2015 Champions League.

Bozzo confirmed this to Tuttosport: “Was Morata close to Milan? He didn’t mind the idea.

“But he chose not to return to Italy - and to go to Chelsea - in part because of Juventus’ fans.

“Alvaro was positively surprised by the affection shown to him by the Bianconeri fans, and it is also because of this that he went for another option”.



@EdoDalmonte

who played a big role in helping Morata move to Juventus in 2014, claims that this decision was made so as not anger his former fans.