Agent: Napoli wanted to sign AC Milan starlet
10 April at 17:45Oscar Damiani- the agent of AC Milan starlet Davide Calabria has revealed that Napoli wanted to sign him.
The 21-year-old Calabria is Milan through and through and is a product of the club's famed youth academy. He has come leaps and bounds over the last two seasons and the right-back has made 14 starts in the Serie A, appearing thrice as a substitute. He has scored once too.
In an recent interview with Radio CRC, one of Calabria's agents- Oscar Damiani has revealed that rivals Napoli wanted to sign him but a move didn't work out. Damiani said: "Calabria is one of the many strong youngsters."
"For a moment, Giuntoli did think about it but it didn't seem feasible. We decided to go ahead with a possible transfer if he didn't play. The negotiations haven't started because Milan now see him as an indispensible part of the side."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
