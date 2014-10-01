It won’t be easy for Chelsea to nab target Kalidou Koulibaly, his agent claims, hinting that Napoli won’t want to let him go, and that the Liverpool target may be induced to stay if his friends do.

The Franco-Senegalese player was one of Antonio Conte’s transfer priorities last summer, though the Italian manager had to settle for David Luiz as Napoli wouldn’t sell.

“He’s happy for Insigne and Mertens, who have done very well. Kalidou is very close to Dries, and if his friends were to stay, he’d be very happy”.

about Napoli’s reaction to a huge offer, Bruno Satin confirmed that: “The club will evaluate it, but Napoli demonstrated last year that they strongly wanted to keep him, and in the end Kalidou remained.recently confirmed that Napoli ‘would consider an offer in the region of €57 million’ which is just as much as Chelsea offered last summer.