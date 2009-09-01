Marseille have not made any attempts at signing Moussa Sissoko, according to French outlet footmercato.

“So far there’s been no contact, no meeting or any offer from Marseille,” one of

The French international has been a flop at Tottenham, where he failed to earn a starting berth and doesn’t seem to be a priority for Coach Mauricio Pochettino.

“They’re just rumours. We’ve heard the talk. But so far, there’s been no contact with moussa, nor between his agents and Marseille.

“It’s not a priority at the moment. He’s happy at Tottenham. He loves the club. But he’ll remain attentive to any interesting proposals that may be made him”.

The 27-year-old has only made eight Premier League starts this season, despite being the subject of a

The former Newcastle man had been far more impactful with his country at Euro 2016, playing decently and belying his poor form with Newcastle last season.

€35 million transfer fee the previous summer.