Agent of 19 year old Brazilian sensation 'He chose PSG's project'
25 August at 22:10The Paris Saint-Germain is close to finishing a major capture for the future. Reports from Brazil state that from Fluminense arrives 19 year old Wendel, a central midfielder with extraordinary potential. transfer was Brazilian agent Frederico Moraes made the announcement regarding the player’s choice. "There is a moment during negotiations where the player is to decide. Economically speaking, PSG's proposal was equivalent to that of CSKA Moscow, but Wendel opted for the PSG project." This comes as huge boost for the already well supplied squad of the Parisian club, who have a wealth of quality, depth, and youth all within their ranks.
