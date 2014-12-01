It doesn’t sound like

The Guinean star is having a second breakout season, this time at Ajax.



This included banging in two goals in midweek as the Lancers destroyed Lyon 4-1 in Europa League semi-final action.



But Traore's agent doesn’t sound too convinced about the prospects of a return to Chelsea, despite his scoring 13 goals in all competitions for the Lancers.

“Bertrand needs stability,”

“If he’s to take it to the next level, he needs to play for a team that performs, one that plays football.

“That’s why Bertrand needs guarantees, but also to talk to a Coach who knows how to maximise his abilities, especially his instincts in front of goal.”

His agent’s fears are understandable: the 21-year-old was expected to potentially play a part when he returned to Stamford Bridge in 2015 on the back of 17 goals in all competitions for feeder club Vitesse Arnhem.