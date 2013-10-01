Agent of Antonio Conte refuses to rule out Chelsea summer exit

Chelsea are on red alert as the future of Antonio Conte is still up in the air. The Blues want the Italian tactician to stay at the Stamford Bridge until the end of his contract in 2019 and, possibly, would like Conte to sign a contract extension at the end of the season.



Conte’s agent Federico Pastorello has released some interesting updates about the future of the former Juventus manager in an interview released with Sky Sport.



“I prefer not to talk about the future of Antonio because he has the last word. He has two years left in his contract with Chelsea and they are happy with him.”



As for Luciano Spalletti, Pastorello added: “I’ve always respected Spalletti so much. Chelsea were in talks with him a few years ago but in the end they did not manage to finalize a deal. He’s doing an incredible job in Rome to reach something more than a second place which is the best result AS Roma can achieve with this squad. He’s one of the best Italian managers out there and he can also do very well abroad.”



Conte is reported to be Inter's priority target for the next campaign as the nerazzurri are going to sack Stefano Pioli at the end of the season.

