Young Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez is closing in on a move to Inter Milan next season. The 20-year-old, who currently plays for Racing Avellaneda, is one of the most highly prized talents to emerge from South America in recent years and according to the player’s agent, Roly Zarate, the youngster had courted interest from clubs all around Europe.





Speaking to Fox Sports , Zarate explained that; “Lautaro had an offer from Real Madrid but his choice was to go to Inter because he wanted the assurance of more game time.

He also wants to be an important part of the club and to be at the centre of the current project.”



Racing Avellaneda President Eduardo Coudet, has also been speaking about the 2019 move to Italy, stating that; “Lautaro is very calm at the moment and he is very happy. I hope we can keep him until the end of the year. His departure in July will be totally up to him and will depend on what happens in the Copa Libertadores.”