Agent of Arsenal target meets AC Milan

Although things are far from going their way on the pitch and the squad being called into a punitive training camp, AC Milan have some time to think about the upcoming transfer window in January.



According to Sky Sport Italia, Rossoneri Sporting Director Massimiliano Mirabelli met with the agent of Udinese's 21-year old Czech international midfielder Jakub Jankto at Milanello today.



Arsenal have also been rumoured to be hot in pursuit of the player who has already scored five goals so far this season across all competions for Udinese across all competitions.



Jankto joined Udinese from Slavia Prague in the summer of 2014 for a reported fee of €700000 but was loaned out immediately to Serie B outfit Ascoli being brought back to the Friulani ahead of last season where he played 30 matches scoring five times.

Nima Tavallaey Roodari (@NimaTavRood)