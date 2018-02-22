Agent of Aston Villa misfit refuses to rule out Napoli move
24 April at 17:30Fiorentina midfielder Jordan Veretout's agent Fabrice Picot has refused to rule out a future move to Napoli after admitting it would be nice for Maurizio Sarri’s side to win the Scudetto this season.
The 25-year-old arrived at Stadio Artemio Franchi from Aston Villa last summer and has impressed for the Italian outfit. Calciomercato earlier reported the Frenchman’s form has seen him attract interest from Lyon, while Napoli are also believed to be interested in his services.
"Serie A is the one of the big leagues in Europe and the winner is still not decided. Juventus have an advantage of one point, but after the defeat to Napoli, they can be in trouble ,” Picot told Radio Crc.
“With Juventus winning the title for the last six years, it would be very nice to have Napoi as the new champions. They play attractive football in Europe and it would be fair for them to get back to winning ways, many years after Maradona.
“I'm not surprised by Veretour's performances because I think he is better suited to the Serie A than English football.
Go to comments