Reports have emerged from Spain that claim that Barcelona attacking midfielder Arda Turan could be set to make a shock move to Manchester United. The 30-year-old Turkish international is surplus to requirements under new coach Ernesto Valverde and the player’s agent, Ahmet Bulut, is set to use his excellent relationship with Jorge Mendes (who represents Jose Mourinho) to try to secure a move to Old Trafford.





Spanish journal As claims that the Portuguese tactician has met with Turan on several occasions and remains a huge fan of the player. It had looked as though a summer move to Galatasaray was on the cards but Bulut believes his friendship with Mendes can bring his client to the Premier League.

Mourinho has almost completed his squad for the new campaign but has made it clear that more new faces could come in to the club before the August 31 deadline as the Red Devils get set to challenge on four fronts this season.