Reports out of Spain today via Mundo Deportivo note that Fred Moraes, representative of Marlon explained today in Ràdio Barcelona that he will come in a couple of weeks to Barcelona to decide the role that the player will have at Barça. Currently the 21 year old Brazilian is featuring for Barcelona B. Moraes has assures that "It is something that already had been done before. Between Barça and Fluminense everything is already finished. Let's go ahead. The next step is to talk to the management and managers of Barcelona, ​​with André Cury in Brazil and Raúl Sanllehí, to see what they decide for next season.”

Moraes does not rule out a transfer or stay in Barca: "The club has decided to stay with Marlon. His role is still to be decided next season. We do not know. We need to talk to the management, if possible in the coming weeks. Our idea is to stay many years in Barcelona and can continue to learn, as he is doing."