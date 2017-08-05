Agent of Carlos Bacca reveals which club AC Milan star wants to join
05 August at 15:50Carlos Bacca’s agent Sergio Barila has confirmed that his client wants to return to Sevilla in the summer. The Colombian is not part of Montella’s plans anymore and is expected to leave the San Siro in the summer.
Barila has released an interview with As.com to confirm that his star client is determined to rejoin his former club.
“Everybody knows Bacca wants to return to Sevilla. He had an amazing time there and he hopes to come back soon. This is an important year for football players because the world cup will be played next summer. Everybody wants to take part to it.”
“Carlos wanted to respect his contract with AC Milan. He signed a five-year deal when he came here. Unfortunately many things have changed at the club and now there are different ideas. The best thing would be to reach a compromise that can make everybody happy, Barila stated.
