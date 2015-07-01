Agent of Chelsea and Man Utd target reveals ‘huge’ Inter offer

No secret that AS Roma star Antonio Rudiger is a top transfer target of both Chelsea and Manchester United with the Premier League giants who are looking for some defence reinforcement for next season. The Germany star can either play as centre-back or full-back and he is being linked with a move to the Premier League for almost one year now.



Rudiger, a former Stuttgart man, picked up a knee injury last summer and AS Roma managed to keep him in the Italian capital for the 2016/17 campaign.



At the end of the season, however, Rudiger could be tempted to leave AS Roma. Talking to fcinternew1908, the player’s agent Alexander Bergweiler has revealed Inter have made a big offer to sign his client in the summer.



“I can confirm Inter have made a huge offer for Antonio”, the player’s agent has revealed. “AS Roma and ‘Toni’ will talk about the future at the end of the season.”



​Current AS Roma boss Luciano Spalletti could be appointed as new Inter boss and the player’s agent has also confirmed that he has listened to rumours linking Rudiger with a reunion with his current boss in North Italy.

